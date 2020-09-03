Catholic World News

Women take to pulpits in German diocese

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “the Osnabrück diocese – with the express backing of Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, who is also the vice-president of the German episcopate – is inviting women to contact their parish council or pastoral team to organize an appointment in the pulpit,” according to the report.

