Catholic World News

Polish bishops concerned by rise in acts of desecration

September 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent statement, the bishops expressed their “concern about the increasingly frequent cases of profanation of places of worship and religious symbols, which cause pain to so many people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!