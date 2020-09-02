Catholic World News

In Lebanon, Christians defy land-grabbers

September 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Beirut explosion, “a number of the older people—and younger ones too—are staying in their homes, even ones that are damaged,” said Msgr. Toufic Bou-Hadir of the Maronite Patriarchate. “With all respect to people who hold other religious beliefs, we cannot sell Christian homes to others.”

