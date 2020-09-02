Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishops to announce end of dispensation from Sunday Mass

September 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Madison Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: “It is with elation that the bishops of Wisconsin have announced plans to end the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation in September 2020,” according to the Wisconsin Catholic Conference. “The Archbishop or Bishop of each Wisconsin diocese will announce to the faithful how and when the dispensation will expire within their diocese.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

