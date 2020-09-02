Catholic World News

As historic Christchurch Cathedral demolished, city leaders ask bishop to save interior items

September 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: As the demolition of the earthquake-damaged New Zealand cathedral began, the city’s mayor and the local member of Parliament called on Bishop Paul Martin to save the organ, Stations of the Cross, and stained glass.

