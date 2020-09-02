Catholic World News

Catholic schools look to win over families facing virtual classrooms

September 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Many of those families made the switch before they knew what their public school districts were going to do,” said a Catholic schools official in the Diocese of Manchester (N.H.), where enrollment at some schools has increased. “Some of them just didn’t want to wait for the unknown.”

