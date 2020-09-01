Archbishop Paglia: Catholic politicians cannot protect or promote abortion
September 01, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Days earlier, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life had warned against politicizing life issues.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Sep. 01, 2020 7:59 AM ET USA
From the cited: "tell the promoters of this doctrine [gender ideology] that they are going backwards, that they are going even against the evolution of Darwin. There are millions of years in which evolution shapes man and woman in different ways." It does not seem as if Archbishop Paglia offered this observation tongue in cheek. If not, then he apparently believes that "millions of years" of chance mutations move the evolution of "man and woman" in an undefined "forward" direction. Incredible.