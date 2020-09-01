Catholic World News

Brothers become 1 of 11 sibling-bishops in US Catholic history

September 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The family is so important when it comes to nurturing vocations that, really, they are born from a family,” said Bishop-Elect Stephen Parkes of Savannah, whose brother is Bishop Gregory Parkes of Pensacola-Tallahassee. “We don’t fall out of the sky at 33 years old, wearing flowing robes. We are not hatched; we come from families.”

