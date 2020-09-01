Catholic World News

US bishops vote to hold November meeting virtually

September 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: After canceling their June meeting, and following consultation with the Holy See, the bishops, in a 219-5 vote, have decided to hold a virtual meeting in November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

