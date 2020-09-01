Catholic World News

‘The natural environment is threatened like never before,’ Ecumenical Patriarch warns

September 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch; he holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. Since 1989, the Ecumenical Patriarchate has observed September 1, the first day of the Eastern church’s ecclesiastical year, as a day of prayer for creation.

