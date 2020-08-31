Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone urges mayor to ease restrictions on Mass

August 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has called upon San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other public officials to “at a minimum, remove the excessive limits on outdoor public worship.” Noting that San Francisco is the only city in the region that limits outdoor gatherings to 12 people, he said: “Ours and others’ faith is being treated as less important than a trip to the hardware store, or a nice dinner out on the patio. This denial of access to safe outdoor public worship is a serious deprivation of our rights as Americans under the First Amendment and our spiritual needs as people of faith.”

