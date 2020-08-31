Catholic World News

Los Angeles retaliates against church challenging emergency rule

August 31, 2020

Los Angeles County officials have notified Rev. John MacArthur that a lease agreement allowing the Grace Community Church to use a portion of a county parking lot will be terminated. The lease had been in place for 45 years. The county terminated the lease after the church challenged California emergency regulations restricting church services.

