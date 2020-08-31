Catholic World News

US bishop chairmen lament additional federal executions

August 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Two bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote, “When the Pharisees wanted to put to death the adulterous woman, they put the question to Jesus in this way: ‘Now in the law, Moses commanded us to stone such women. So what do you say?’ (Jn. 8:5). We must not forget the Lord’s answer! Remembering the Lord’s call for mercy, we renew our plea: stop these executions!”

