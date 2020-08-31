Catholic World News

Hong Kong diocese distances itself from Cardinal Bo’s prayer for Hong Kong

August 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon (Myanmar) is president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences and prayed, “As the city of Hong Kong is under threats of abusive control, we pray for your mercy.” Benedict Rogers of Christian Solidarity Worldwide criticized the diocese’s reaction.

