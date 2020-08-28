Catholic World News

Pope prays at St. Monica’s tomb on feast day

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an unannounced visit to the basilica of St. Augustine on August 28, to spend a few minutes in prayer before the tomb of St. Monica there.

