Transgender reader for Argentine bishop’s first Mass
August 28, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: A transgender reader was invited to read a prayer intention at the first public Mass celebrated by Bishop Gabriel Barba, newly installed in the San Luis diocese in Argentina. Bishop Barba was apparently unaware that Francia Lopez had been asked to take part in the liturgy by local officials, but did not object.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
