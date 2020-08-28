Catholic World News

Vatican official: don’t politicize life issue

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Academy for Life has argued against any tendency to ‘instrumentalize some topic for political ends,” in an apparent response to President Trump’s emphasis on the abortion issue. In an interview with Crux, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia said: “It would do great harm if some topic of bioethics is extracted from its general context and put toward ideological strategies.”

