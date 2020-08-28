Catholic World News

Pope Francis spiritually united with pilgrims honoring Our Lady of Czestochowa

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I unite myself today to the thousands upon thousands of pilgrims who are gathered there, together with the Polish episcopate, to entrust themselves, their families, the nation, and all of humanity to her maternal protection,” Pope Francis said. “Pray to the Blessed Mother to intercede for us all, especially for those who in different ways are suffering from the pandemic, and bring them relief.”

