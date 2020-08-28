Catholic World News

Maryland, DC bishops issue letter on women’s suffrage anniversary

August 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Maryland Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “Given the contributions of women to the electorate over the last century, it seems almost inconceivable that so many did not support women’s suffrage 100 years ago, including some of our predecessors,” the bishops said in their letter. “As we mark this historic occasion, we also recognize the many hurdles women continue to confront as they live out their vocations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!