Catholic World News

After discovering his baptism, ordination were invalid, priest speaks of God’s grace

August 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “Lord, help there to be some drastic step in my life as I follow you to be faithful and holy and to be a saint,” Father Matthew Hood prayed. A week later, he discovered that he had not bee validly baptized.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!