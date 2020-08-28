Catholic World News

Vietnam monks reject state-run TV station’s accusations

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Benedictine monks in Hue, Vietnam, have suffered harassment as developers campaign to seize property dating back to 1940.

