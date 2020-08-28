Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley issues statement following priest’s endorsement of Biden

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic community has the right to expect the priests of the Archdiocese and those entrusted with handing on the faith to be clear and unequivocal on the Church’s teaching concerning respect and protection for life from the first moment of conception to natural death,” Cardinal Sean O’Malley said in response to comments by Msgr. Paul Garrity. Cardinal O’Malley added that priests “may not endorse or oppose candidates for election or political parties.”

