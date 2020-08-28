Catholic World News

Unsealed archives give fresh clues to Pope Pius XII’s response to the Holocaust

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In March, the Vatican opened its archives from the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-58). David Kertzer reports on his findings in an article for The Atlantic. In his article, Kertzer discusses the 1953 Finaly affair, which involved the question of whether two Jewish orphans who had been baptized in France should be raised by a Jewish family member.

