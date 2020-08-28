Catholic World News

Australia’s new Vatican ambassador will prioritize support for the needy, ‘reinforcing global institutions’

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chiara Porro, Australia’s new ambassador to the Holy See, presented her credentials to Pope Francis on August 27. In a statement, Ambassador Porro paid tribute to St. Mary MacKillop (1842-1909) as “a remarkable woman who encapsulates the true spirit of Australia.”

