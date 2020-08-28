Catholic World News

In wake of Kenosha violence, US bishops’ Committee against Racism chairman urges day of prayer and fasting

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We urge all people of faith to observe August 28 or the Feast of St. Peter Claver on September 9 as a day of fasting and prayer,” said Bishop Shelton Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux (Louisiana), who spoke of those “whose human life and dignity in this country are marginalized through racism, and our need to fight for them, including the unborn.”

