US bishops’ president prays for life and safety as Hurricane Laura makes landfall

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We entrust all our brothers and sisters in harm’s way to the Immaculate Heart of Mary our Blessed Mother,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, “and we ask her intercession to lessen the damage and ease the suffering caused by this storm.”

