Detroit priest sues diocesan official, charging false abuse allegation

August 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Eduard Perrone, a priest of the Detroit archdiocese, has filed a defamation suit against Msgr. Michael Bugarin, charging the Bugarin knowingly filed a false sex-abuse claim. Father Perrone, who has been suspended from ministry since last year, has already won a defamation suit against a police officer who made the same charge. Father Perrone’s supporters are urging the archdiocese to restore him to ministry, saying that the charges against him were concocted to shut down his popular traditional ministry.

