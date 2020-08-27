Catholic World News

‘War crime’: Turks hold Syria’s Hassakeh region in stranglehold of thirst

August 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Turkey invaded northeastern Syria. “The whole city has been without drinking water for days,” said one local Christian. “There are children, the elderly, sick people, Covid, the heat and we all suffer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!