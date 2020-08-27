Catholic World News
Challenge to California Covid limits on church services rejected
August 27, 2020
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: “The Stay at Home Order and the subsequent guidelines are facially neutral regarding religion,” a California federal magistrate judge ruled.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
