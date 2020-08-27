Catholic World News

McDonald’s franchisor settles EEOC religious discrimination suit

August 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “According to EEOC’s lawsuit, McDonald’s refused to hire a Jewish applicant as a part-time maintenance worker because, due to his religious practices, he would not shave his beard to comply with McDonald’s ‘completely clean-shaven’ grooming policy,” the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a statement.

