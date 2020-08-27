Catholic World News

‘What we are experiencing in Bolivia is inadmissible,’ leading bishop preaches

August 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In an independence day homily, Archbishop Ricardo Centellas Guzmán, the president of the episcopal conference, preached, “How is it possible to block roads and ask for democracy, how is it possible to proclaim life and close the school year, how is it possible to face the economic crisis, when institutional bureaucracy continues, how is it possible that we are all Bolivians, but we do not all have the same dignity?”

