In Zimbabwe, Anglican prelates stand in solidarity with Catholic counterparts

August 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Zimbabwe’s bishops issued a pastoral letter criticizing the government’s human rights record. The southern African nation of 14.3 million (map, Encyclopaedia Britannica article) is 72% Protestant and 11% Catholic, with 15% adhering to ethnic religions.

