Catholic World News

Boston priest claims Catholics can support ‘right to choose,’ archdiocese declines comment

August 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “I am pro-life and I believe in a woman’s right to choose,” said Msgr. Paul Garrity. “I will vote for Joe Biden for President because I believe that Joe Biden is pro-life like me.” In 2015, Msgr. Garrity said that the Church’s teaching on the permanence of marriage is “ridiculous,” “untenable,” and “disrespectful.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!