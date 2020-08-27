Catholic World News

Germany: Over 1,400 have accused members of religious orders of sexual abuse

August 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Around 80% of the suspected abusers have since died, while 37 of the accused have left their orders,” according to a survey of 291 of the 392 religious orders present in Germany.

