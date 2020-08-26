Catholic World News

New chapter in commercial surrogacy: Japanese, Chinese use American women to bear children for them

August 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on MercatorNet

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic teaching against surrogacy is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008), two documents of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!