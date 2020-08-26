Catholic World News

Newspaper criticizes Archbishop Wester for remarks on nuclear weapons

August 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that Sante Fe Archbishop John Wester needs a “homily on reality,” he Albuquerque Journal criticized remarks made by the prelate during an online commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. The newspaper contrasted the prelate’s remarks with those of his vicar general in the diocesan publication (pp. 20-21). An anti-nuclear activist came to the archbishop’s defense.

