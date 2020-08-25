Catholic World News

Australian medical official dismisses Sydney archbishop’s objections to Covid vaccine

August 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: Joined by Greek Orthodox and Anglican prelates, Archbishop Anthony Fisher, OP, warned against vaccines from the tissue of aborted children.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!