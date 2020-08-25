Catholic World News

Milwaukee archbishop releases statement on police shooting, violent protests

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Violence can never be the means to attain peace and justice,” Archbishop Jerome Listecki said as violent protests followed a police shooting of an African-American. “The sins of violence, injustice, racism and hatred must be purged from our communities with acts of mercy, with the protection and care for the dignity of every human person, with respect for the common good, and with an unwavering pursuit of equality and peace.”

