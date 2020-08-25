Catholic World News

Bishop: Californians ‘on edge’ as historic wildfires rage

August 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “People are just stunned, with the pandemic and the downturn in the economy and the racial issues and then on top of that, the wildfires,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose. “It makes you wonder, what else? All we need is an earthquake.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!