Cardinal Dolan’s prayer at the Republican National Convention

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of New York defended his decision to offer a prayer at the convention; he added, “Had I been invited to offer a prayer for the Democratic National Convention, I would have happily accepted, just as I did in 2012.”

