Hispanic Catholics are the future, but priest numbers ‘dismal’

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Hispanics now account for 40% of all US Catholics, and a solid majority of school-age Catholics,” according to the report. “More than 400 new parishes have opened since 1970 in the border states . . . There are about 37,300 U.S.-based priests. Among them are about 3,000 Hispanics – more than 2,000 of them foreign-born.”

