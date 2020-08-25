Catholic World News
FBI arrests man for threatening violence against Catholic school
August 25, 2020
» Continue to this story on FBI
CWN Editor's Note: The school, Gilmour Academy, is located near Cleveland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
