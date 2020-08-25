Catholic World News

Remember Covid victims, Pope urges

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us not forget the victims of the coronavirus,” he said on August 23, following his Angelus address. “There is so much suffering. So many people have lost their lives and fallen victim to the disease. Many volunteers, doctors, nurses, religious sisters, and priests who have also died.”

