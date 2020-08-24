Catholic World News

Worshipers lack standing to sue picketers, federal court rules

August 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For almost 18 years, [protestors] have picketed an Ann Arbor, Michigan synagogue every Saturday morning with anti-Jewish and anti-Israel signs,” according to the report. The court said that the worshipers lack standing to file suit, as “there is no allegation that the protestors prevent Plaintiffs from attending Sabbath services, that they block Plaintiffs’ path onto the property or to the Synagogue, or that the protests and signs outside affect the services inside.”

