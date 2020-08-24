Catholic World News

South Korean president turns to bishops to help fight Covid

August 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Once seen as a model in dealing with the pandemic, South Korea has seen a spike in cases of coronavirus that has led to a fresh suspension of public Masses and could even throw the nation into a second lockdown,” according to the report.

