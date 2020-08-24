Catholic World News

Woman punches reader during Sunday Mass at Philadelphia cathedral

August 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on KYW-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “Violence has no place in our world and every life is a precious gift from God,” Archbishop Nelson Perez said following the incident. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved in today’s incident and for respect for our fellow brothers and sisters.”

