Catholic World News

Church leaders call on Australian PM to embrace ethical vaccines

August 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Weekly

CWN Editor's Note: “This week’s announcement that a Letter of Intent has been signed between our government and AstraZeneca for a vaccine raises some important ethical questions because the vaccine in question makes use of a cell line cultured from an electively aborted human foetus,” said Archbishop Anthony Fisher, OP.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!