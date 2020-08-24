Catholic World News

Detroit priest wasn’t validly baptized, archbishop tells faithful

August 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Detroit

CWN Editor's Note: Father Matthew Hood recently saw a family video of his baptism and realized that he was not validly baptized because a deacon used an invalid baptismal formula. He immediately informed his archbishop and in recent weeks has been baptized, confirmed, and ordained to the priesthood. The Archdiocese of Detroit outlined the ramifications for those who, in good faith, previously sought the sacraments from Father Hood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!