US prelate weighs in on normalization of relations between Israel, United Arab Emirates

August 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It was gratifying to note that as part of this agreement, the State of Israel announced that it would suspend its efforts for annexation of disputed territory, a proposal not resulting from dialogue and agreement with the Palestinian authorities,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. “The Catholic bishops of the United States have long held that both morally and as a basis for lasting peace, the two parties must negotiate directly and arrive at a fair compromise that respects the aspirations and needs of both peoples.”

