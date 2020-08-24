Catholic World News

Pope recalls anniversary of 2010 San Fernando massacre in Mexico

August 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Tomorrow, 24 August, is the tenth anniversary of the massacre of 72 migrants in San Fernando, in Tamaulipas, Mexico,” Pope Francis said following his August 23 Angelus address. “They were people from various countries who were looking for a better life. I express my solidarity with the families of the victims who today are still asking for truth and justice regarding the events. The Lord will hold us to account for all of the migrants who have fallen on their journey of hope. They were victims of the throwaway culture.”

